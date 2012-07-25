SYDNEY, July 26 Qantas Airways is in
talks with Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on
alliance options as the Australian airline attempts to boost it
sluggish international business, the Australian Financial Review
reported on Thursday.
Should a deal be reached, Qantas will route many of its
international flights through Dubai rather than Singapore, and
will rely on its new partner to ferry customers across some
European destinations, as well as the Middle East and parts of
Africa, the AFR said, citing unnamed sources.
The final form of the deal could vary from a straightforward
code-share arrangement to a more global revenue-share deal, it
said.
A deal would see Qantas pull out of its Frankfurt base,
leaving London as its only port in mainland Europe, with the
proposed deal likely see an end to Qantas's existing
relationship with British Airways, the paper said.
Qantas was not immediately available for comment on the
report.