* Competition regulator gives gives alliance 5 years, not 10
* Regulator restricts alliance for Australia-NZ flights
* Airlines welcome decision
* Qantas says plans response to trans-Tasman issue
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Dec 20 Australia's competition
watchdog has given a preliminary nod of approval to an alliance
between struggling national flag carrier Qantas Airways
and Dubai's Emirates, but only for five years, not
the 10 that had been sought.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission also set
some conditions on routes between Australia and New Zealand,
saying full approval could allow the pair to reduce or limit
growth in capacity in order to raise airfares for those flights.
The alliance, which includes switching Qantas' hub to Dubai
from Singapore for European flights, will enable Qantas to cut
loss-making international routes and focus on its profitable
domestic and budget operations.
"It's a positive outcome for Qantas and it would have been
very negative for the future of the international division if
this alliance wasn't going to progress," said David Liu, Head of
Research at ATI Asset Management.
"Having this alliance will alleviate some of the concerns
that you would have if the business was still standalone. It
will provide some support to the share price," he said.
Qantas shares rose 0.3 percent to A$1.46 in morning trade.
It has climbed from October lows below A$1.20.
The regulator's final decision is due in March.
VIRGIN ARGUED AGAINST 10 YEARS
Qantas announced the Emirates deal in September, ending its
17-year alliance with British Airways, owned by IAG,
which some analysts have suggested could seek a new partner such
as Qatar Airways.
The alliance is deeper than a straightforward code-share
arrangement -- where airlines share some flights -- but stops
short of a global revenue-sharing deal or equity injection from
either side.
The tie-up has been welcomed by the government, airports and
tourism organizations. But rival Virgin Australia, which
operates its own alliance with Etihad, has argued the deal is
too broad and would entrench Qantas' dominant position in the
domestic and corporate market to the detriment of Australian
passengers.
Virgin also contended a 10-year alliance was too long and
any effects should be tested over a shorter period of time.
Analysts have suggested the alliance could save Qantas
A$90-100 million before taxes annually. The airline has yet to
reveal its own estimates for cost savings.
Qantas has been stripping costs out of its business after a
year troubled by a record fuel bill, rising competition and a
labour union that has opposed the carrier's spending cuts.
Emirates, meanwhile, is looking to increase its business in
Australia to counter moves by Etihad and Qatar.
Etihad doubled its stake in Qantas rival Virgin Australia
to 10 percent last month and Qatar Airways launched its
first service to Perth this month, saying that it also wanted to
partner with Australian carriers.
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Thursday that the
airline would seek to respond to watchdog's concerns about
Australia-New Zealand routes.