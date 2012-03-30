* To raise domestic fares, international fuel surcharge
* Says fuel costs to rise by A$300 mln in 2nd half vs year
ago
* Despite hedging, fare rise, cost rise won't be fully
recouped
SYDNEY, March 30 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
said on Friday it was raising domestic and
international fares for the second time in as many months to
partially offset high jet fuel prices.
Domestic fares and international fuel surcharge will
increase by between A$7 and A$30 ($7.2 to $30.1) a ticket
depending on the sector, Qantas said in a statement. Domestic
fares will go up on April 5 and international fuel surcharges on
April 12, the airline said.
Jet fuel is the largest operational cost for an airline and
fuel prices quoting at the highest level in nearly 3 years has
forced airlines to raise fares to protect profits.
Rising fuel costs are another thorn for global airlines,
which are already seeing slowing air travel due to a soft global
economy.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) in
December cut its forecast for airline industry profits by a
quarter to $3.5 billion for 2012 and warned the industry could
plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if Europe's debt problems trigger
another banking crisis.
"While fuel surcharges, price increases and hedging are
being used to mitigate the impact of fuel prices, they will not
fully recover the cost impact," Qantas said.
Qantas said it has hedged all its remaining fuel
requirements in 2011/12 at worst case crude oil price of $123.59
per barrel compared with current trading price of Singapore jet
fuel at $136.95 a barrel.
At current prices Qantas said it expects underlying fuel
costs to increase to A$2.25 billion in the second half from
A$1.95 billion a year ago.
Qantas announced its last fare hike in February, citing
higher fuel costs and the European Union's carbon pricing
scheme. {ID:nS9E7ND02Q].
($1 = 0.9685 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)