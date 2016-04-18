(Repeat story, no change to text)
SYDNEY, April 18 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
said on Monday it was cutting planned domestic capacity
growth in the second half due to slower than expected demand,
sending its shares on their biggest one-day fall in more than
two years.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange,
Australia's flagship carrier said it was cutting domestic
capacity growth to between 0.5 percent and 1 percent for the
second half, from 2 percent previously, due to "changed demand
conditions".
"Some softness in demand, related to the upcoming federal
election and recent drop in consumer confidence in Australia,
began to emerge over the peak Easter and school holiday
period in late March," the statement said, referring to a likely
July 2 election date.
It added that the weaker conditions were continuing.
Qantas shares closed down 11 percent at A$3.62, their lowest
since Nov. 16 and their biggest one-day fall in more than two
years. The shares were down as much as 14 percent in the
session.
The broader market meanwhile fell 0.4 percent.
The selldown takes some shine off the investment appeal of
the airline which has seen its shares quadruple in the past two
years as it rides the benefits of a cheaper oil price to a
dramatic turnaround in profitability.
Qantas also said it has cut capacity between Australia and
the United States by removing three Sydney-Los Angeles flights
and re-directing capacity to Singapore and Hong Kong in
response to demand in those markets.
Those changes would result in total seat capacity growth
between Australia and the United States of 6 percent, compared
to 9 percent growth earlier, Qantas added.
