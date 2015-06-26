* Regulator says business not based in HK
* HK "shutting the door" to new entrants, says Joyce
* Airlines struggle with Asian expansion
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 26 Qantas Airways Ltd said
it may quit its investment in budget carrier Jetstar Hong Kong
after it failed to secure regulatory approval, dealing another
blow to the Australian flagship carrier's ambitious Asian
expansion strategy.
Three years after Qantas said the joint venture would give
it access to "the world's largest, fastest-growing and most
profitable aviation market", the territory's airline regulator
rejected Jetstar Hong Kong's licence application on the grounds
that Hong Kong was not its principal base of business.
The Australian carrier and its equal partners, China Eastern
Airlines Corp Ltd and Shun Tak Holdings,
the transport investment business of Hong Kong billionaire
Stanley Ho, have yet to decide whether to appeal the decision.
Qantas said the Hong Kong enterprise was now under review.
Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said Hong Kong
appeared to be "closed to fresh aviation investment".
"Given the importance of aviation to global commerce,
shutting the door to new competition can only serve the vested
interests already installed in that market," he said in a
statement.
Qantas said its investment in the joint venture was
currently worth A$10 million ($7.73 million). The carrier's
shares fell nearly 3 percent in line with the broader market.
The "Flying Kangaroo", which is also facing regulatory
hurdles in Australia to a proposed joint co-ordination agreement
with China Eastern, has made little progress so
far in its strategy of tapping Asian's rapidly growing budget
traveller market to offset increasing international competition
and a domestic price war with Virgin Australia Holdings
.
"In terms of bodily harm, it's probably not grievous, but
they've torn up a big chunk of change trying to expand beyond
the current (Jetstar Asia) businesses based in Vietnam, which is
unprofitable, and Singapore, which occasionally flirts with
profitability," said Timothy Ross, head of transport research
for Credit Suisse in Asia.
He said airlines "systematically underestimate" the
challenges of using minority shareholdings as vehicles for
foreign expansion, noting that Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
has cut flights to Japan and Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings
Ltd sold its Australian unit.
In its ruling on Thursday, Hong Kong's Air Transport
Licensing Authority said it was not convinced Jetstar Hong Kong
complied with laws requiring its principal place of business to
be in the Chinese territory.
It added that Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Hong
Kong Dragon Airlines Ltd, Hong Kong Airlines Ltd and Hong Kong
Express Airways Ltd had opposed Jetstar's application.
