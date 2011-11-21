* Airline says no longer in talks with engineers union
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Nov 21 Talks between
Qantas Airways and its pilots, engineers and other key
employee groups have broken down and all sides now have to
accept a future settlement imposed by Australia's industrial
umpire, which could help the airline slash costs.
Qantas and the workers are waging a bitter fight over pay
and moving jobs to Asia. The Australian carrier and the union
representing its engineers had faced a midnight (1300 GMT)
deadline to reach a settlement.
Late on Monday in Australia, the Australian Licenced
Aircraft Engineers Association (ALAEA), the lone hold-out for a
negotiated settlement, joined pilots, baggage handlers and
caterers in resorting to a resolution to be decided by Fair Work
Australia, the industrial umpire.
"We haven't been able to reach a new agreement with the
ALAEA, so will now let the independent umpire decide," Qantas'
chief executive, Alan Joyce, said in a statement.
Qantas and the unions have said the arbitration could take
months with the pilots association expecting it to take up to
six months. The industrial umpire's settlement can be binding
for up to four years.
However neither side can take any industrial action while
the arbitration is ongoing, a key factor giving the airline
comfort that it will not face any more travel disruptions.
"We asked for a 21-day extension. We thought a negotiated
outcome was possible, but they (Qantas) turned that down," said
Anil Lambert, a spokesman for the Australian and International
Pilots Association.
Qantas said it, the pilots union and the Transport Workers
Union had concluded they could not reach a deal and the dispute
would now be resolved through binding arbitration.
"Qantas rejects claims that it terminated negotiations," a
spokesman for the airline said, adding the two parties concluded
they could not reach an agreement.
The Transport Workers Union, representing baggage handlers
and caterers, said the dispute would now go before arbitration
after Qantas said it did not want to renew talks for another 21
days.
"Our fear is that Qantas will drag this out for as long as
it can," a spokesman told Reuters.
The unions' main concerns centre on the airline's attempts
to cut costs and set up two airlines based in Asia to stem A$200
million ($201.09 million) a year in losses on its international
business.
QANTAS SAYS CUSTOMERS RETURNING
Joyce said customers have returned "in large numbers" since
the airline resumed flying after Qantas grounded its planes in
late October in a drastic move aimed at ending disruptive
industrial disputes.
The Australian and International Pilots Association has been
demanding that all pilots on a flight with a Qantas code or sold
as a Qantas ticket should be paid as much as Qantas pilots.
Shareholders and analysts said by not extending talks for a
further three weeks and submitting to an imposed settlement by
the Fair Work Australia commission, Qantas was clearly trying to
reach a settlement as soon as possible.
"They're going to be better off than they have been. It'll
be a more rational process," said Sondal Bensan, who helps
manage BT Investment Management's stake in Qantas.
A YEAR OF TALKS
Qantas and the three unions were ordered on Nov. 1 by Fair
Work Australia to reach an agreement by Monday, after Qantas
grounded its fleet in October.
Joyce and Qantas' chairman, Leigh Clifford, have taken a
hard line against the unions after failing to agree on a deal
following more than a year of talks over pay and conditions.
"It looks like Qantas believes they will get the better
outcome from deferring to a decision by Fair Work Australia
rather than continue negotiations," said Scott Marshall, an
analyst at Shaw Stockbroking.
Qantas said just ahead of the October weekend grounding of
its entire fleet that the cost of industrial actions had totaled
A$68 million and led to a collapse in forward bookings, a factor
Qantas cited for grounding the fleet.
Qantas shares, which have fallen about a third so far this
year, ended down 1.2 percent on Monday, underperforming a 0.2
percent fall in the broader market.
($1 = 0.994 Australian dollars)
