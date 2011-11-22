* Could be greatest PR failure in Australian history-experts
* "Case study in corporate cultural tone
deafness"-commentator
* "Hindenburg of social media strategies" - Twitter user
By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA, Nov 22 Australia's Qantas
Airlines has been left red-faced after an ill-timed
public relations campaign and Twitter competition backfired,
drawing thousands of angry responses.
Qantas on Tuesday invited users of the micro-blogging site
to enter a "Qantas Luxury" competition, asking people to
describe their "dream luxury in-flight experience" and possibly
win a pair of Qantas first-class pyjamas and a toiletries kit.
The timing of the PR exercise was questionable, coming just
a day after Qantas and its unions broke off contract
negotiations and after Qantas grounded its fleet in late
October, a drastic move that stranded thousands of angry
customers.
PR experts said the campaign was perhaps Australia's
greatest public relations failure and a classic example of the
dangers of unpredictable social media.
"Epic PR fail, excellent case study in corporate cultural
tone deafness. Simply don't get it," said social media
commentator Peter Clarke.
Twitter user "stanofid" called the campaign the "Hindenburg
of social media strategies."
Other unimpressed Twitter users set a stream of responses
ranging from caustic jokes about the carrier to ordinary abuse.
Twitter user "ChanArmstrong" said Qantas luxury was "more
than 3mins notice that the whole airline is on strike," while
another user, describing themselves as "thesuspecto," said their
answer was, "chose Singapore Air luxury instead."
Daniel Angus, using the Twitter name "antmandan," said
Qantas luxury meant "being stranded on the other side of the
world without warning when you just want to get home to your
10-month-old daughter."
Qantas last week hired four social media monitors to keep
tabs on what people were saying about it on Twitter and Facebook
after the fleet grounding. The carrier has also promised
generous compensation for stranded passengers.
But Qantas put on a brave face, taking to Twitter again to
quip on Tuesday, "at this rate our #QantasLuxury competition is
going to take years to judge."
The discussion came as unions considered launching more
disruptions to Qantas flights and the Australian government's
industrial relations umpire began work to impose a new wage
agreement between Qantas management and workers.
This is not the first time Qantas has been in hot water over
its PR efforts. In August it was criticised for a competition
asking Australian fans to pose as their favourite rugby player
and two fans posed as Fiji-born Radike Samo in Afro wigs and
black paint.
The airline was pelted by critics for that episode, but
others and Radike himself said the fans were paying him a
tribute.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Matt Driskill)