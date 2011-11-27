* H1 underlying PBT to fall at least 54 pct

* High fuel bills, strikes, grounding cost over A$650 mln

* Passengers returning to Qantas - CEO

* Shares up 1 pct, underperforming 2 pct rise in benchmark index (Adds details, shares)

SYDNEY, Nov 28 Australia's Qantas Airways flagged a fall in first half profits of at least 50 percent as a series of strikes, the grounding of the fleet and high fuel bills take a toll.

Qantas, which grounded its entire fleet for two days last month in a drastic step to force a resolution with unions, said international bookings to January have recovered slowly but bookings for the second half were in line with normal trends.

"Since the termination of industrial action by (industrial umpire) Fair Work Australia we have seen customers return to Qantas," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

The airline expects an underlying profit before tax between A$140 million ($136.5 million) and A$190 million in the six months to December.

That compares with A$417 million a year ago and A$250 million average in a straw poll of three analysts by Reuters.

Qantas said strikes by workforce, the grounding of the fleet and high fuel bills had cost it over A$650 million, with the grounding and strikes alone costing A$194 million.

Qantas added the second half outlook remains volatile given global economic uncertainty, fuel prices and foreign exchange rates.

Qantas shares were up 1 percent in early trade after briefly slipping into negative. The shares were still underperforming the broader market which was up 2 percent.

($1 = 1.0253 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)