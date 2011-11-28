* H1 underlying profits to fall at least 54 pct
* High fuel bills, strikes, grounding cost over A$650 mln
* Passengers returning; denies dropping plans for Asia
premium carrier
* Shares up 5 pct, sharpest rise in nearly 2 months
(Adds investor comment, updates shares, media report on Asia
unit)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Nov 28 Australia's Qantas Airways
flagged a fall in first half profits of at least 50
percent as a series of strikes, the grounding of the fleet and
high fuel bills take their toll.
But the airline, which suspended all flights for two days
last month in a drastic attempt to force a resolution with
unions, soothed investors by indicating the move had paid off
with international forward bookings back to normal.
Qantas said the second half outlook remained volatile given
global economic uncertainty, fuel prices and foreign exchange
rates.
It also denied a media report that a plan to set up an Asian
premium airline, seen as key to turning around the loss-making
international operations, was set to be dropped.
"For us investors, this year expectations are low. Our focus
is entirely on how the recovery is shaping up, plans for the
Asian hub. So far that looks positive, " said David Liu, head of
research at ATI Asset Management, which owns Qantas shares.
Qantas shares, which briefly fell after the announcement,
recovered to trade more than 5 percent higher by late morning.
That was the sharpest intra-day rise in nearly 2 months. The
benchmark index was up 1.6 percent.
The airline said it expected an underlying profit before tax
of between A$140 million ($136.5 million) and A$190 million in
the six months to December.
That compares with A$417 million a year ago and a A$250
million average in a straw poll of three analysts by Reuters.
"Since the termination of industrial action by (industrial
umpire) Fair Work Australia we have seen customers return to
Qantas," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.
With both Qantas and the three unions involved submitting to
the industrial umpire for a forced settlement the threat of
service disruption has vanished. That has meant the focus is on
plans to turn around the ailing international operations.
Qantas international operations are losing about A$200
million a year, and the airline has said it plans to set up a
premium airline and a low-cost airline jointly with Japan
Airlines and Mitsubishi in Asia, leading to a backlash
from unions who fear jobs being shifted to lower cost centres
overseas.
A media report said the plan to invest up to $500 million in
the premium airline was set to be dropped amid global economic
turmoil in favour of a code share alliance with Malaysian
Airlines.
A Qantas spokesman denied any decision had been made and
talks were still on with Malaysia and Singapore.
The Asia plan was one of the reasons for pilots, engineers,
baggage handlers and caterers going on strike opposing any plan
to move jobs to Asia.
Qantas said strikes, the grounding of the fleet and high
fuel bills had cost it more than A$650 million, with the
grounding and strikes alone costing A$194 million.
Fuel costs were seen higher by A$450 million in the first
half.
($1 = 1.0253 Australian dollars)
