SINGAPORE Feb 13 Qantas Airways
played down a steering issue that forced an Airbus A380 to twice
abandon departure before taking off from London's Heathrow
airport on Saturday, saying it was unrelated to wing cracks that
have led Europe's air safety officials to order global checks on
the superjumbo.
Qantas said the plane, due to fly from London to Singapore,
was travelling at a very slow speed when the decision was made
to return to bay.
"It was due to the steering issue. It has no relation to the
cracks in the wing ribs at all," Qantas spokeswoman Courtney
Treak said. "Our engineers were able to fix the issue, so we
don't have any further concerns."
A spokesman for manufacturer Airbus declined to
comment, saying that only the airline could comment on
operational matters.
Dr Faye Smith, business development director at the Royal
Aeronautical Society, said the A380 aircraft was on the runway
when it twice abandoned take-off.
"Technical issues with the nose gear meant the pilot had to
abort take off and have us towed off the runway for repairs
twice," Smith told Reuters by email.
"On both failed occasions we were on the runway, started to
build up speed for take-off and then suddenly felt deceleration
and we stopped on the runway," she added.
The five-hour delay for repairs meant Heathrow had to lift a
curfew banning night flights at the airport which has tough
noise restrictions.
The incident comes several weeks after the discovery of
hairline cracks on part of the frame inside A380 wings. European
safety authorities last week extended inspections for similar
cracks to the whole fleet according to a detailed timetable.
Airbus and operators say there is no risk to safety, but
German magazine Der Spiegel said the problem could cost Airbus
100 million euros ($132 million).
While a "rejected take-off" gets logged in the industry,
aircraft are designed to abandon take-off easily and safely at
any time before reaching a certain decision speed.
However, the incident continues a run of embarrassing
glitches and bad luck for Airbus and Qantas after an A380 with
an engine problem diverted to Dubai in November carrying British
actor Stephen Fry, who tweeted the event to millions of
followers.
On this occasion, the delayed Qantas flight was carrying
delegates and aerospace executives to the Singapore Air Show.
Financial analysts watching Airbus parent EADS have mostly
played down the significance of the cracked brackets inside the
A380 wings, focusing on improvements in production times.