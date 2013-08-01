SYDNEY Aug 1 Medical authorities in Australia
treated 22 passengers on Thursday for a mystery gastric illness
after they became ill on a Qantas Airways Ltd flight
from Chile, Qantas said.
Several ambulances and medical staff met the aircraft after
it touched down in Sydney. Those affected, who media said had
been vomiting, were given medical treatment on board.
"A number of passengers travelling in the same group on QF28
from Santiago to Sydney became unwell with a gastro intestinal
illness," Qantas said.
"It is believed the illness was contracted before boarding
the aircraft and symptoms became evident during the flight."
The airline said the flight's pilots and crew were not
affected by the illness, and other passengers were processed
through customs.
However, all passengers were advised to keep watch on their
health, and to seek medical advice if they become ill over the
next two days.
