SYDNEY Oct 21 Airfares on international routes
have fallen below the levels they were at 12 months ago due to
stiffer competition, Qantas said on Friday, pointing to
particular challenges on the hotly contested "kangaroo route"
between Australia and London.
Chief Executive Alan Joyce said more than 30 airlines
offered the Australia-London route and that airfares were
extremely low.
"I have to say London is a challenge," he told a
shareholders meeting, although he declined to directly answer a
question on whether the route, which Qantas operates in a joint
venture with Emirates, was profitable.
Key rivals on the route include Singapore Airlines
, Cathay Pacific and Etihad Airways. All
flights from Australia to London require at least one stop,
making it attractive for carriers with hubs in Asia and the
Middle East.
Joyce said Qantas was examining whether to launch a non-stop
flight between Perth and London with Boeing 787-9 aircraft due
to be delivered from 2017 to gain a competitive advantage.
"If we can make it work out of Perth, that is a way of
having a very good operation into London," he said.
Qantas would examine non-stop flights from Sydney and
Melbourne to London in the future if advances in aircraft
technology made the long distance flights economically viable,
he added.
Regional rivals like Cathay Pacific and Air New Zealand
have warned they face profit declines as competition
rises on international routes.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)