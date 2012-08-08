SYDNEY Aug 8 Qantas Airways has no
interest in taking an equity stake in Japan Airlines, Qantas
Chief Executive Alan Joyce told a business luncheon on
Wednesday.
Japan Airlines has been sounding out trading houses and
other business partners as potential investors ahead of its
roughly $8 billion initial public offering slated for next
month, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
In June, Qantas warned of its first annual net loss since it
was privatised in 1995, blaming deep losses at its international
operations, weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs, sending
its shares to a record low.
