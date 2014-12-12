(Adds detail, shares, Qantas CEO quote)
SYDNEY Dec 12 Qantas Airways Ltd said
on Friday that the heads of its international and domestic
divisions "decided to leave" the Australian carrier, four days
after the airline told shareholders it expects to swing back to
profitability.
Qantas International Chief Executive Officer Simon Hickey
and Qantas Domestic Chief Executive Officer Lyell Strambi will
leave as the airline takes a "flatter" executive structure,
Qantas said in a statement.
"In a number of roles at Qantas, but especially as the CEOs
of our domestic and international airlines, Lyell and Simon have
helped build a stronger Qantas," group CEO Alan Joyce said in
the statement.
The airline didn't give a further reason for the departures,
which come a year into a three-year restructure by Joyce as he
watched earnings plummet amid growing international competition
and a domestic price war with Virgin Australia Holdings
.
In 2013, Qantas formed an alliance with Emirates Airline
to trim losses on international routes. On the home
front, Qantas and Virgin in August declared the end of their
years-long price war, which had led both airlines to run some
routes unprofitably.
The outlook for Qantas is also lifted by lower fuel costs as
global oil prices decline.
Qantas said on Monday that it expects to post an underlying
net profit over A$300 million ($248 million) for the six months
to Dec. 30 compared with a A$2.8 billion loss for fiscal 2014.
The upbeat profit guidance sent Qantas shares to their
highest since February 2011. On Friday, the stock closed 1.64
percent lower at A$2.40, just off its Monday multi-year high, in
a weaker overall market.
($1 = 1.2086 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)