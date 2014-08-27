(Repeats to additional subscribers; no change to text)

SYDNEY Aug 28 Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported its biggest financial loss ever after taking a hefty A$2.6 billion writedown due to a company restructure that includes a re-valuing of its fleet.

Qantas, which formed an alliance with Emirates Airline last year in an effort to trim losses on international routes, posted a statutory net loss of A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) for the year to June 30, compared with a restated profit of A$2 millon a year ago.

Its underlying loss before tax was A$646 million, compared with a restated A$186 million profit.

Despite an investor push for major asset sales, Australia's national flag carrier said it had no plans to spin-off its profit-making loyalty division, which analysts have valued at up to A$2.5 billion.

(1 US dollar = 1.0714 Australian dollar)