(Repeats to additional subscribers; no change to text)
SYDNEY Aug 28 Qantas Airways Ltd on
Thursday reported its biggest financial loss ever after taking a
hefty A$2.6 billion writedown due to a company restructure that
includes a re-valuing of its fleet.
Qantas, which formed an alliance with Emirates Airline
last year in an effort to trim losses on
international routes, posted a statutory net loss of A$2.8
billion ($2.6 billion) for the year to June 30, compared with a
restated profit of A$2 millon a year ago.
Its underlying loss before tax was A$646 million, compared
with a restated A$186 million profit.
Despite an investor push for major asset sales, Australia's
national flag carrier said it had no plans to spin-off its
profit-making loyalty division, which analysts have valued at up
to A$2.5 billion.
(1 US dollar = 1.0714 Australian dollar)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Diane Craft)