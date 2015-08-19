SYDNEY Aug 20 Qantas Airways Ltd on
Thursday reported a return to full-year profit on the back of a
tough cost-cutting program and tailwinds from cheaper fuel
costs, one of the quickest turnarounds in Australian corporate
history.
Qantas said underlying profit before tax was A$975 million,
compared with a A$646 million underlying loss a year ago. The
result was slightly under analyst consensus for a A$982 million
profit but brought Qantas close to the psychologically important
A$1 billion mark last reached in 2008.
Revenue rose 3 percent to A$15.82 billion.
The so-called Flying Kangaroo has been aggressively slashing
costs by axing thousands of jobs, cutting capacity and
overhauling its frequent flyer program.
