* Underlying profit of A$975 mln vs loss of A$646 mln
* Exercises options to buy eight Boeing 787-9s
* Revenue up 3 pct to A$15.82 bln
* Small return to shareholders
By Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 20 Qantas Airways posted
one of the fastest turnarounds in Australian corporate history
with a return to full-year profit and said it will buy eight
fuel-efficient Boeing Co 787-9 Dreamliner jets, enabling
it to fly the longest routes possible.
The Australian flagship carrier also said it would make its
first cash payout to shareholders in six years after an
aggressive cost-cutting programme and tailwinds from cheaper
fuel costs led the company back into the black.
"If it wasn't for our transformation programme, Qantas would
not be announcing a profit today, nor would we be announcing a
return to shareholderes, nor would we be announcing the
acquisition of the 787s," Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce
told reporters.
Pre-tax profit of A$975 million ($716.43 million) for the
year to end-June was slightly under analyst forecasts of A$982
million. Still, it was a sizeable and swift recovery from the
A$646 million underlying loss the Flying Kangaroo reported a
year ago, and the company's shares leapt 3.7 percent in intraday
trade before losing their gains along with the broader market.
Joyce claimed credit for the strategy to cut costs including
5,000 jobs, trim capacity, raise fares and overhaul the
airline's frequent flyer programme. Of A$894 million in cost
reductions in fiscal 2015, lower fuel prices contributed A$597
million.
Fuel expenses were capped at 2015 levels in the current
financial year because of Qantas' hedging policy, Joyce said.
From 2017, the eight new 787-9s would shrink the fuel bill
further on some of the longest direct commercial routes
possible, like Melbourne to Dallas.
Qantas had postponed plans to refresh its ageing fleet of 11
Boeing 747s used on long-haul flights with the 787-9s when it
was in financial difficulty. The airline has another 12 options
for 787-9s from 2017 and a further 30 purchase rights.
Qantas shares hit their highest intraday level since 2008
before dipping 1 percent, outperforming the broader market
decline of 1.4 percent.
The shares have soared 200 percent in the past year, the
fourth-best performing airline stock among 47 large and midcap
airline companies, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"All of the things that (Joyce) has done should have been
done quite a while ago," Morningstar analyst Ross MacMillan
said.
Qantas didn't declare a dividend but said it planned to pay
shareholders 23 cents per share, tax-free. It last paid a
dividend in 2009.
($1 = 1.3609 Australian dollars)
