* FY pre-tax profit A$1.42 bln vs A$1.6 bln analysts
* Company gives first final dividend since 2008, starts
buyback
* Company gives 25,000 staff a "record result" bonus
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 24 Top Australian airline Qantas
Airways Ltd on Wednesday posted a record annual profit
and declared its first final dividend in eight years, as it
reaped the benefits of a painful restructure undertaken in the
face of fierce global competition.
The result vindicates Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce who
has faced sometimes bitter criticism from shareholders,
passengers and employees since undertaking the costly shakeup of
the so-called "flying kangaroo" two years ago.
Under his watch, the company has shed thousands of staff,
taken billions of dollars in writedowns, withheld dividends, cut
flights to keep ticket prices up and locked in fuel hedging
contracts that let it benefit from a slump in the oil price.
"We're confident about our ability to navigate through all
market conditions in the short term and we're hugely excited
about our opportunities over the long term," Joyce told
reporters on Wednesday.
Pre-tax profit, Qantas's most closely watched measure,
totaled A$1.42 billion ($1.08 billion) for the year to June 30,
almost double the previous year's A$789 million result. Even so,
it fell short of analysts' forecasts of about A$1.6 billion.
In a sign of how much the airline is relying on cost-cutting
to grow profit, sales grew just 3 percent while fuel costs
shrank by 17 percent, or A$664 million.
Each of the company's main operating divisions - its
domestic, international and discount carrier units, and its
frequent flyer programme - posted record underlying earnings.
STANDOUT
Qantas shares rose as much as 5 percent in a flat overall
market, hitting their highest intraday level since April, as
investors welcomed a return to dividends and the benefits of a
share buyback. The stock has tripled in two years.
"Most of the companies that have released their results
haven't done that well so Qantas is the standout, and the
market's responded," said Steven Daghlian, an analyst at
Commonwealth Securities, which has a 5.7 percent stake in
Qantas.
Airlines, booking agencies and other travel-related sectors
have been hammered by intense competition and uncertainty over
issues like Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the
U.S. presidential election.
Qantas's smaller domestic rival Virgin Australia Ltd
said last month its full-year net loss more doubled.
Qantas declared a final dividend of 7 cents per share, its
first such payment since 2008, and said it would buy back A$366
million of shares, a measure to boost the share price.
After angering unions with job cuts, Qantas promised up to
25,000 staff a A$3,000 bonus.
($1 = 1.3137 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)