SYDNEY Feb 26 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
on Thursday reported its best first-half profit in four
years as its cost-cutting programme bore fruit and lower oil
prices trimmed fuel expenses.
Qantas said underlying profit before tax, the most closely
watched measure, was A$367 million ($289 million), overshooting
its own forecast in December of a profit between A$300 million
and A$350 million. The result reflects a faster-than-anticipated
recovery following last year's record A$2.8 billion net loss.
"We are meeting or exceeding all our targets as we build a
sustainable future for Qantas," Chief Executive Officer Alan
Joyce said in a statement.
Shares in the so-called "Flying Kangaroo" have rebounded by
almost 200 percent from an all-time low of A$0.95 in December
2013. They closed on Wednesday at A$2.81.
($1 = 1.2689 Australian dollars)
