* Qantas says Q1 revenue down 3 pct on international fares
* H1 underlying profit seen A$800 mln - A$850 mln vs A$921
mln
* Shares bounce back from heavy fall, up 4 pct

By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australian flagship carrier
Qantas Airways Ltd warned on Monday that half-year
profit could fall nearly a sixth, sending its shares into wild
gyrations amid concerns about the effects of a price war
hammering airline earnings globally.
By calling out the impact of cut-price international
airfares, the so-called "Flying Kangaroo" joins Hong Kong's
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Dubai's Emirates Airline
and Air New Zealand Ltd which have
complained about competition in recent weeks.
The warning, contained in Qantas's first ever quarterly
earnings update, also underscores comments from Chief Executive
Officer Alan Joyce at the company's Oct. 21 annual meeting, when
he said it competed with 30 airlines on the key
London-to-Australia route.
It will put pressure on Joyce to maximise returns from a
host of new planned China-to-Australia routes, a growth strategy
taken up by Qantas and smaller Australian rival Virgin Australia
Holdings Ltd.
The company said it expected underlying profit before tax of
between A$800 million ($607 million) and A$850 million for the
six months to Dec. 31, 2016, compared with A$921 million for the
same period a year earlier.
The update did not break out revenue from individual routes
but the company said new international routes had "lowered
average international unit revenue during their ramp-up phase".
Overall revenue fell 3 percent to A$3.98 billion in the
three months to end-September, including a 6.9 percent decline
in international revenue.
"Like most carriers globally, we are seeing international
airfares below where they were 12 months ago," Joyce in a
statement.
"The impact of that is tempered by the competitive
advantages we've been working hard to fortify, including our
strong domestic position and diversified loyalty business."
After falling 9 percent at the open, Qantas shares rebounded
to be up 4 percent by mid-session as investors cheered a drop in
the oil price at the weekend and the fact that the stock is
already cheap compared with its peers.
"The downside wasn't enough to justify any further fall in
the share price, particularly when the oil price has come back
under $50," said Bill Keenan, general manager of equities at
Lonsec Stockbroking.
Qantas shares traded at a trailing price-earnings ratio of
six, while regional rival Cathay Pacific traded at nine, Keenan
said.
($1 = 1.3172 Australian dollars)
