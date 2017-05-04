SYDNEY May 4 Qantas Airways Ltd, Australia's No. 1 airline, said it expected to post a full-year underlying profit before tax slightly ahead of analysts' estimates after domestic market conditions improved and challenging conditions in the international market moderated.

The forecast full-year underlying pretax profit of A$1.35 billion to A$1.4 billion ($1.00 billion to $1.04 billion) for the financial year ending June 30 would be the second highest in the airline's history.

That is above the average estimate of A$1.34 billion of eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Qantas had not previously released full-year profit guidance. The full-year guidance would represent a fall of 8.5 percent to 12 percent from last year's record A$1.53 billion underlying profit before tax. ($1 = 1.3493 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)