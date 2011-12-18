SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's Qantas Airways
has agreed a pay deal with the engineers' union, one of
the three unions that the airline has had a stand off for over a
year, The Australian newspaper said on Monday.
Qantas has reached an agreement with the engineers' union
and would present the deal to the labour umpire, the report
said, adding separate disputes with baggage handlers, caterers
and pilots would go to arbitration next year.
The stand-off with the unions led to Qantas management
grounding the entire fleet in October in an attempt to force a
resolution. The strikes and grounding cost Qantas A$194 million
($193.82 million)and forced the labour umpire to intervene.
The deal would give engineers annual pay rises of three
percent and allow Qantas to bring in new work practices,
including a new licence category, another report on the ninemsn
web site said.
The engineers union has also backed away from its demand for
a hangar to be built to allow heavy maintenance on Airbus A380
double-decker jumbos to be performed in Australia, instead of in
Asia, reports said.
Neither Qantas nor the engineers' union could immediately be
reached for comment.
The labour umpire, Fair Work Australia, is expected to
ratify the deal by the end of December or early in the new year,
the reports said.
($1 = 1.0010 Australian dollars)
