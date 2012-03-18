DUBAI, March 18 Qatar has awarded a 4.5 billion riyal ($1.24 billion) dredging contract to a joint venture of a local company and a unit of Belgian building group CFE and holding firm Ackermans & Van Haaren, a statement said on Sunday.

The contract to dredge a 20 km (13 mile) approach channel for a 27 billion riyal new port project was awarded to Middle East Dredging Co (MEDCO), set up by Qatar's United Development Co, state-run Qatar Holding, and Belgian dredging group DEME, the statement added.

DEME is jointly owned by CFE and Ackermans & Van Haaren. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)

(Writing by Firouz Sedarat)