BERLIN, March 5 Qatar Airways will take delivery
of its first three Airbus A380 aircraft in June and
inaugurate its superjumbo services with a daily flight to
London, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday.
He also told a news conference in Berlin that planemaker
Airbus was on schedule to deliver its first A350 to Qatar
"towards the end of this year".
Qatar Airways is the launch customer for Europe's new
mid-sized passenger jet, with 80 A350s on order.
It has also ordered 10 of the larger A380s and says it has a
total of 300 Airbus and Boeing jets on order, including
options.
Al Baker, who has previously criticised the reliability of
the 787 Dreamliner, said the airline continued to have "issues"
with Boeing's latest airplane but described them as
normal teething troubles for a new model.
He was speaking at the world's largest tourism fair, where
the airline unveiled its A380 offering including wireless
Internet and what it says will be the industry's widest
first-class seats, supplied by B/E Aerospace.
Qatar Airways also said it will be flying to a new
destination, Tokyo's Haneda, on top of six routes already
announced for this year including Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami
in the United States.
It recently said it will start all-business class travel
between London and Doha on an Airbus A319, a premium service
that Al Baker joked would "not be cheap".
Al Baker confirmed Qatar has applied to be allowed to set up
pre-clearance facilties to screen passengers heading for U.S.
airports from its new Hamad International in Doha, echoing a
practice recently adopted in the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. pilots oppose the trend towards pre-clearance, saying
it puts competing Gulf airlines at an advantage. Al Baker
dismissed the criticism, saying the pilots "should not complain
about facilities that are in the interest of their country".
He said the delayed opening of Qatar's new Doha airport
would happen soon, starting with low-cost carriers and those
without onward connections, and that he believed it would be
running by the time Qatar hosts an airlines meeting in June.