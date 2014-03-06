BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
BERLIN, March 6 Qatar Airways may exercise options for three extra Airbus A380 superjumbos on top of the 10 it has already ordered, but has time to make a decision, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday.
The airline may also order more of the world's largest passenger plane depending on its performance, the CEO told reporters at the ITB trade fair.
Qatar expects to receive its first A380s in June and will inaugurate services to London and two other destinations that he declined to name.
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.