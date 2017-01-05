(Adds context, quotes)
By Tom Finn
DOHA Jan 5 Qatar Airways is to swap its order
for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger,
longer-range A321 version, the airline's chief executive said on
Thursday.
The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of
A320neos since December 2015 over performance issues with the
aircraft's engines.
"We are going to take all A321s, there will be no more
A320s," Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Doha.
An Airbus spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
The airline is also deciding whether to switch the engine
order for the narrow-body jets from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, to CFM, a joint venture
between General Electric Co and Safran SA of
France.
"We are still negotiating," al-Baker said.
Qatar Airways has refused to accept A320neos powered by
Pratt & Whitney engines because they require additional time to
start under certain conditions.
The airline said in May it was cutting frequencies on more
than a dozen routes from its Doha hub because of delays in
acquiring new aircraft from Airbus.
Airbus successfully completed its first test flight for the
A321neo in February 2016. However, in December it delayed
delivery of its first A321neo to Hawaiian Holdings Inc
by three months.
Airbus's delivery schedule saw delays through 2016, in part
because of problems with engine and cabin parts suppliers.
Al-Baker has said he wants the A321neos from 2018.
Qatar Airways is also moving closer to taking a 49 percent
stake in Italy's Meridiana, which it originally planned to
finalise in October 2016.
"By the end of the month we should have put all the loose
ends together," al-Baker said without providing further details.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing
by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)