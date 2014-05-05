DUBAI May 5 Qatar Airways' chief executive officer said on Monday that the airline was now fully government owned after the country's sovereign fund bought a 50-percent stake from Qatar's former prime minister and other shareholders.

"We became fully government owned in July last year," Akbar Al Baker said at a news conference in Dubai.

Baker said half of the airline had previously been owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, who was also the former foreign minister, and some other shareholders.

Baker said after the ownership change the company now plans to reveal its 2013 financial profits before the third quarter of the year.

He also said he was interested in taking a stake in India's IndiGo airline and that Qatar Airways may look into buying additional Airbus A380 planes in the future. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jason Neely)