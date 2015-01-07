DOHA Jan 7 Qatar Airways, the gulf state's
national carrier, will cut its fuel surcharge following the
plunge in crude oil prices, the company's chief executive told
reporters on Wednesday.
"As far as the fuel price reduction is concerned, there will
be no reduction in the ticket fare, but there will be a
reduction in the fuel surcharge that we were charging," Akbar Al
Baker told a news conference.
He declined to comment on exactly how much the cut would be
or when it would be implemented. Al-Baker said the cut would not
be directly related to a percentage drop in crude prices of more
than 50 percent since June.
"Please keep in mind that when the fuel price rose to $100
a barrel and over, the airline was in the negative territory as
far as its finance was concerned," al-Baker said.
"So as now the price is going down, the airline will now
again get into profitability. This does not mean that if the
fuel price went down 50 percent, we have to start reducing the
ticket by 50 percent."
Airlines in China have cut fuel surcharges in response to
lower oil prices. The British government has also called on
airlines to pass on the benefits to consumers.
In December, the International Air Transport Association
(IATA), which represents around 250 airlines, said falling fuel
prices and stronger economic growth means global airlines will
report their strongest profit margin in more than five years in
2015.
Airlines' spend on fuel will drop to $192 billion in 2015,
from an expected $204 billion this year, IATA said.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Keith
Weir)