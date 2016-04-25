* Stake in Meridiana depends on job cuts - Qatar Airways CEO
* Decision on deal by end of June
* Weighing stake in Royal Air Maroc
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 25 Qatar Airways is in advanced
negotiations to buy a 49 percent stake in Italian airline
Meridiana, but a deal is dependent on restructuring and job
cuts, the CEO of Qatar Airways said.
The Middle East carrier is also considering taking a 25-49
percent stake in Morocco's Royal Air Maroc, although it was
focused on the possible Meridiana acquisition for now, said
Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker.
Qatar Airways holds a 10 percent stake in British Airways
parent IAG and has been open to making further investments to
help expand its reach.
Meridiana, which offers flights to and from the island of
Sardinia and other destinations in Italy and abroad, is under a
government-sponsored restructuring plan to help turn it round.
"Partnering with Meridiana would only make Meridiana
prosper, grow and actually increase the working population of
Meridiana," Baker told reporters.
"But for the initial period there will be some pain on the
part of employees," he added.
He did not comment on the potential cost of a stake in
Meridiana which is owned by the Aga Khan, a tycoon and spiritual
leader of the Ismaili Muslims.
The airline was asking labour unions to agree to 900 job
cuts -- nearly half its workforce -- as part of a planned
partnership with Qatar Airways, a person involved in the talks
told Reuters in February.
Baker said Qatar was talking to both the staff and the
unions about a deal, adding that if it reached an "amicable
settlement" on the restructuring of the company it would partner
with the airline.
"We have to decide either yes or no by the end of June," he
said. The potential value of the deal was not
Baker said Qatar's resources were already stretched by one
potential acquisition, so the airline would wait for the
Meridiana deal to conclude before examining Royal Air Maroc.
Talks had yet to start between Qatar Airways and Royal Air
Maroc, but "there is an understanding between the two
governments that Royal Air Maroc needs help and Qatar Airways'
help would be very welcome," said Baker.
(Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Keith Weir)