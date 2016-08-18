(Adds Qatar Airways comments)
ISTANBUL/DOHA Aug 18 A Qatar Airways aircraft
made an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on
Thursday because of a suspected bird strike shortly after take
off, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.
The Airbus 330 bound for Doha landed safely and
passengers disembarked as normal, the Gulf airline said in a
statement.
The spokeswoman could not confirm a report by broadcaster
CNN Turk that one of the plane's engines caught fire.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ayla Jean Yackley and Tuvan
Gumrukcu in Istanbul and Tom Finn in Doha; Writing by David
Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)