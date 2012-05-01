DUBAI May 1 Qatar will spend an additional $2
billion on its new international aiport at Doha to accommodate
aggressive expansion by its airline, a top government official
said on Tuesday.
"The ultimate phase of the airport is estimated to cost
another $2 billion over the $15.5 billion," Akbar al Baker,
member of the steering committee for the airport's development
and chief executive of Qatar Airways, told reporters at a travel
fair in Dubai.
He said the original cost of the airport, which is scheduled
to open in December, was $14.5 billion, which had risen to $15.5
billion to cover an increase in passenger numbers.
The tendering process is underway for the new expansion, he
said. The airport is being developed in three phases to be
completed by 2015.
Qatar Airways, which plans to fly to 170 destinations over
the next three years, will see its fleet size exceed 120
aircraft this year, Baker said.
The airline continues to grapple with high fuel prices
despite hedging as fuel accounts for some 41 percent of its
costs, he said. The airline has hedged its fuel upto 2015.
He said Qatar Airways did not need acquisitions to increase
its aircraft numbers or the frequency of its services as it
could sustain its growth.
"We will get into acquisition of airlines if they are well
run and have shortage of equity," he said, declining to comment
on whether any airlines had been identified.
Qatar's government has allocated 40 percent of its budget
between now and 2016 to infrastructure projects, including $5.5
billion for a deepwater seaport, $20 billion for roads and $1
billion for a transport corridor in the capital, Doha.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)