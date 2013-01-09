DOHA Jan 9 Qatar Airways' chief executive
played down safety concerns over Boeing's new 787
Dreamliner aircraft on Wednesday, dismissing a series of recent
incidents involving the plane as "teething problems" and saying
he had no plans to cancel orders.
"Of course there will be teething problems from time to
time, but this is foreseen with any new aircraft programme,"
Akbar al-Baker told reporters at an event in Doha on Wednesday.
Qatar Airways is the largest customer of the Dreamliner in
the Middle East with an order for up to 60 of the aircraft - 30
firm orders plus an option on acquiring 30 more. It currently
has a fleet of five 787 jets.
"Since the first issues we had with our newly-delivered
airplanes, we've had no other technical issues with the fleet of
five Dreamliners we are operating now," he added.
Japan's All Nippon Airways Co cancelled a
Dreamliner flight scheduled to fly from Yamaguchi prefecture in
western Japan to Tokyo on Wednesday due to brake problems.
This came just a day after a fuel leak forced a 787 operated
by Japan Airlines to cancel its take-off at Boston's
Logan International Airport. An electrical fire on another 787
forced cancellation of a JAL flight to Boston from Tokyo.
Qatar Airways' outspoken chief executive supported the U.S
planemaker and said the incidents at Logan may have been
isolated.
"It could be a production issue with one of the components
which caused the smoke. I'm sure if it was something serious,
the FAA would have grounded airplanes. This was not the case, so
it could be that this was an isolated issue."
Baker said he had no plans at the moment to cancel any plane
orders with Boeing.
"When we have to start grounding planes, then it becomes an
issue and then they (Boeing) have to get their cheque book out,"
Baker said.
Baker had earlier said that he would demand compensation
from Boeing for grounding aircraft.