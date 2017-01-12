PARIS Jan 12 Qatar Airways and others may soon
re-introduce fuel surcharges because of a recent rebound in oil
prices, the head of Qatar Airways said on Thursday.
"We had to lower because oil prices were going down, but now
we are starting to put prices up because oil prices are starting
to go up," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker,
speaking after opening a new Paris business lounge.
"Soon, I think not only Qatar Airways but most of the
airlines will re-introduce the fuel surcharges because they
budgeted on lower fuel price and prices are now rising rapidly,"
he added.
Oil prices have risen 20 percent in the last three months.
Qatar Airways continues to experience double-digit growth in
passenger numbers, added Al Baker.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)