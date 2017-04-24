DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways on Monday announced 12 new destinations for 2017-18, including San Francisco.

Other destinations include Cardiff, Malaga, Mykonos, Accra, Kiev, Prague, Mombasa and Abidjan.

The airline also said that the launch of flights to Las Vegas had been delayed until the second quarter of 2018, from the first quarter of that year. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)