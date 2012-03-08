* Head of Qatar Airways unusually conciliatory over flaws
* Says ramp-up strategy for Boeing's 787 is very achievable
* But warns won't accept any more production delays
* Interested in converting A330s into freighters
By Tim Hepher
BERLIN, March 7 The head of Qatar Airways,
usually one of the aircraft industry's fiercest critics,
expressed confidence that Airbus and Boeing would resolve a
series of high-profile glitches but warned against further
production delays.
The endorsements from a top industry figure best known for
lambasting manufacturers over delays will come as a relief to
both planemakers as they count the cost of recent mishaps.
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said it was normal for new
aircraft such as the Airbus A380 superjumbo and the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner to have teething problems and
stressed safety was not an issue.
He also seemed satisfied with Boeing's production plans for
its new 787 Dreamliner, although many analysts have described
the company's plans to boost production to 10 aircraft a month
by end-2013 from 2.5 now as optimistic.
"The 787 will be a very good airplane. I am confident," Al
Baker told Reuters at a trade show on Wednesday.
"I cannot discuss the details, but I can tell you that they
have a very achievable ramp-up strategy," he said after being
briefed on the plans for record wide-body aircraft production.
Boeing is grappling with a problem of delamination or the
separation of bonded layers in part of the composite structure
of its lightweight Dreamliner, while Airbus is wrestling with a
series of cracks on components inside the wings of its A380
superjumbo.
"I think they will solve the problems with the A380. It is
not a big issue...it is an aircraft that is in its infancy,"
said Al Baker.
Analysts say Airbus parent EADS may take a charge
of some 100 million euros for the cost of repairing the cracks
and Airbus CEO Tom Enders has told staff the A380's reputation
is at stake and that no costs will be spared to resolve this.
EADS will report 2011 earnings on Thursday.
Al Baker's remarks at a major travel industry event in
Berlin contrast with his comments during the Dubai air show in
November when he questioned whether Airbus was "still learning
how to build aircraft". He has also recently criticised the
Boeing 747-8 for being overweight and burning too much fuel.
777 PLANS
Qatar is due to receive its first of 30 787s in June and its
first A380 in 2013. With plans to unveil the 787 at the
Farnborough air show in July, including lavish seats and
entertainment consoles previewed on Wednesday, Al Baker said he
would not accept any more delays to the 787, which is about 3
years late.
He also warned Airbus against extending a six-month delay
for the first variant of its future A350, the European company's
answer to the Dreamliner. Qatar now expects to receive the first
of 80 planes in mid-2014 instead of late 2013.
He repeated criticism of Airbus designs for the largest type
of A350 -- the 370-passenger A350-1000 due in 2017, which has
also failed to impress other Gulf carriers -- but said the
designers had time to come up with improvements.
Airbus and Boeing are involved in a tug of war over the
direction of the lucrative 'mini-jumbo' market, which is so far
dominated by the still fast-selling Boeing 777. Airbus says its
plane will replace the 777-300ER but Al Baker rejected this.
He said he was "satisfied" with proposals for a new 777
presented in confidential briefings. Boeing has said it will
decide what to do in this part of the market later this year.
In a boost for Airbus, however, Qatar threw its weight
behind the planemaker's latest project by expressing interest in
converting up to 20 of its A330 passenger jets into freighters.
Al Baker had previously threatened to buy converted Boeing
767 aircraft because of a gap in Airbus's cargo strategy.
The plans would involve giving a second life hauling cargo
to mid-sized passenger jets. Qatar operates six freighters but
is not interested in buying new ones because the economics are
not right, so it prefers to convert jetliners, Al Baker said.
Some in the $100 billion annual aircraft industry dismiss Al
Baker's headline-grabbing criticisms as a negotiating ploy, but
he insists he is defending the interests of an airline which is
in the throes of dramatic expansion alongside others in the
Gulf.
"When I need to criticize them (Airbus and Boeing) to wake
them up I will and when they are doing things correctly, I
should also give them credit," he told a news conference.
"I am known to be outspoken but I am also known to be fair.
I am not on anyone's payroll and I am looking at everything from
the point of view of Qatar Airways."
He also played down speculation that Qatar Airways would buy
airlines in financial difficulties in Europe and said it had
shelved plans to buy the new CSeries being developed by Canada's
Bombardier, but had "not written the CSeries off".