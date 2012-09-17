DOHA, Sept 17 Qatar Airways, the Gulf state's
rapidly growing flag carrier, made a small loss in the last
financial year which ended in March because of high oil prices,
its chief executive said on Monday.
"We had a very small loss because of the huge increase in
oil price," Akbar al-Baker told reporters.
"Profit on an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation) level was 47 percent above the
previous year, but on a net level we made a small loss. For the
2010-2011 financial year, we made a substantial profit."
He did not elaborate. Qatar Airways, which is not listed on
a stock market, does not regularly disclose its earnings.
The airline carried 14.3 million passengers last financial
year, a number which is expected to increase to 17 million in
the current year, Baker said.
He also said the opening of the first phase of Qatar's
planned $11 billion new airport would be delayed until June next
year after a contractor was dropped from the project. The
airport was originally due to open this December.
Baker said that as a customer, he was in favour of a
potential $45 billion merger between Europe's EADS and
BAE Systems to form the world's biggest aerospace and
defence company. The firms revealed last week that they were in
talks on a merger.
"It will enhance their product, and it is good for an
airline to have two major contributors to the Airbus aircraft
getting together as one company. This would bring efficiency and
reduce the cost of the product. Of course I'm in favour of it."