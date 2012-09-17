DOHA, Sept 17 Qatar Airways, the Gulf state's
rapidly growing flag carrier, made a small net loss in the last
financial year which ended in March because of high oil prices,
its chief executive said on Monday.
"We had a very small loss because of the huge increase in
oil price," Akbar al-Baker told reporters.
"Profit on an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation) level was 47 percent above the
previous year, but on a net level we made a small loss. For the
2010-2011 financial year, we made a substantial profit."
He did not elaborate. Qatar Airways, which is not listed on
a stock market, does not regularly disclose its earnings.
The airline carried 14.3 million passengers last financial
year, a number which is expected to increase to 17 million in
the current year, Baker said.
The increase "will come with new routes and expansion of
frequencies", he said. The airline currently has about 111
aircraft and Baker said it received one new aircraft on average
every 15 days.
AIRPORT
He also said the opening of the first phase of Qatar's
planned $11 billion new airport would be delayed until June next
year after a contractor was dropped from the project. The
airport was originally due to open this December; Qatar hopes it
will develop the tiny state as a regional aviation hub.
"It is because we asked a contractor to demobilise, because
they were falling behind the milestones. It was a unanimous
decision by the committee building the airport to appoint
another contractor."
In June Lindner Depa, an interior fitting joint venture
between Dubai-based Depa Ltd and Germany's Lindner AG, had its
900 million UAE dirham ($245 million) contract to fit out the
Doha International Airport terminated.
Baker declined to give the name of the new contractor, but
said it would be responsible for construction of all 18 airport
lounges. The planned airport is to be opened in three phases and
completed by 2015, with eventual capacity to accommodate 50
million passengers.
Baker said that as a customer, he was in favour of a
potential $45 billion merger between Europe's EADS and
BAE Systems to form the world's biggest aerospace and
defence company. The firms revealed last week that they were in
talks on a merger.
"It will enhance their product, and it is good for an
airline to have two major contributors to the Airbus aircraft
getting together as one company. This would bring efficiency and
reduce the cost of the product. Of course I'm in favour of it."