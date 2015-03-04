(Adds CEO name in lead)
BERLIN, March 4 Qatar Airways is no longer
interested in ordering any CSeries jets as as result of the
delays to the new single-aisle aircraft made by Bombardier
, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday.
"We have completely forgotten about it because you cannot
wait indefinitely," he said in an interview on the sidelines of
the ITB travel fair in Berlin.
He also said that Qatar Airways would wait at least a couple
of years before deciding whether to order any more A380s after
starting operations with its first of the superjumbos last year.
"I have to see the performance, I need at least a couple of
years to see what added benefit this airplane has compared to
the other types that we're operating," he said.
He said any revamp of the A380 would likely be a long way
off.
"We will study it once they tell us what it is capable of
doing," he said.
