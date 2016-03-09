* CEO says airline could exercise walk-away clause
* Says low oil prices make deferred A380s viable again
* Sees deepening ties with IAG
(Adds comments on IAG and Iran, background)
By Tim Hepher
BERLIN, March 9 Qatar Airways stepped up its
criticism of U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney over
delays and technical problems on Wednesday, saying that engines
for its Airbus A320neo aircraft had not been adequately
tested.
Qatar Airways has refused to take the jets because of engine
glitches. Last month it threatened to switch to alternative
engine supplier CFM International .
"I don't think this engine was tested adequately, especially
for the temperatures in which Qatar Airways will operate," Chief
Executive Akbar Al Baker said.
"We will only accept it when we are fully satisfied that it
can operate efficiently and safely at Qatar operations (and) ...
once we get sufficient performance guarantees and undertakings
from both Airbus and Pratt & Whitney," he told a news conference
at the ITB tourism exhibition in Berlin.
"We are at the threshold of the walk-away clause in our
contract, but I hope we will not have to exercise this."
Pratt & Whitney had no immediate comment but has said it is
on track to eliminate problems with slow engine start-up times
and erroneous software messages by June.
Meanwhile, industry sources say that more than a dozen
part-built A320neo jets are on the ground at Airbus headquarters
in Toulouse waiting for their engines before they can be
delivered.
While keeping up the pressure in public, people familiar
with the matter say that Qatar Airways is expected to give the
planemaker and its engine supplier more time to fix the
problems.
"We're confident that with Pratt & Whitney's support we will
address any early (lessons) and meet our targets," Airbus said.
OIL FACTOR
CEO Al Baker disclosed that the airline had earlier deferred
delivery of four Airbus A380s by one year when oil prices were
high, only to agree to take delivery now prices have dropped.
The company would consider exercising options for a further
three jets if oil prices remain low, he said, though he warned
that oil prices are a "double-edged sword" for airlines because
premium traffic yields have slipped in the face of weaker
business sentiment and a drop in spending by oil producers.
On the airline's international ties, Al Baker predicted
deeper links with British Airways owner IAG, in which
it holds a 10.08 percent stake.
Areas for possible cooperation include procurement, computer
systems, fuel, insurance and even aircraft buying after a joint
Boeing purchase with Emirates in 2013.
In Iran, he sees room for expansion after the lifting of
sanctions that he said had been unfairly applied to the
country's civil aircraft fleet -- an unusual statement from a
senior Gulf state official amid rising tensions in the area.
"My country has very good relations with Iran and has ...
always played a balancing role in the region," he said.
He dismissed warnings from some analysts that Iran's
airspace would be dominated by foreign carriers, saying that
"there is enough demand for everyone".
On a recent trade row with major U.S. carriers, Al Baker
taunted his airline's most vocal adversary by saying that a
decision to fly to Atlanta would "rub salt in the wounds" of
Delta Air Lines but denied it would cause the airline
harm.
Atlanta-based Delta and others have said that Gulf carriers
have received state support that contravenes Open Skies
agreements, a charge denied by Gulf airlines.
