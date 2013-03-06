* Qatar CEO says believes battery meltdowns were one-offs
* Says confident Boeing will get 787 in the air soon
By Tim Hepher
BERLIN, March 6 Qatar Airways backed Boeing's
proposals for getting its grounded 787 Dreamliner
passenger jet back in service, but suggested on Wednesday that
it would seek compensation over the crisis which has left 4
percent of its fleet idle.
The Gulf airline's chief executive said he believed two
battery meltdowns that led to the grounding of the high-tech jet
were one-off events rather than evidence of a deeper safety
problem.
"I still have confidence they will get the aircraft in the
air in the not too distant future," Akbar Al Baker told a news
conference, adding: "but that doesn't mean I will not get
compensation."
Boeing's flagship jetliner has been grounded for nearly
seven weeks, costing an estimated $350 million, after
lithium-ion batteries overheated on two 787s in January.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is due to
issue an update this week on its investigation into what caused
one of the batteries to overheat and smoke, but has indicated it
will take longer to get to the bottom of what went wrong.
Boeing proposed a fix two weeks ago based on a stronger
flame-proof container for the batteries, but safety experts have
said the timing of regulatory approval is clouded by uncertainty
over what caused the batteries to melt down.
Al Baker said he was comfortable with Boeing's proposed
solution, noting that its engineers had been unable to replicate
exactly what happened to the batteries.
The CEO, known as one of the industry's fiercest critics and
who lambasted Boeing over technical flaws on the 787 shortly
before the battery crisis, adopted a conciliatory tone as Boeing
wrestles with its worst crisis in years.
He praised the "very capable" Boeing Commercial Airplanes
Chief Executive Ray Conner for his handling of the problem.
Qatar Airways has taken delivery of five 787 Dreamliners out
of 25 it has on order, representing about 4 percent of its
current fleet of 121 aircraft.
Qatar Airways is also the largest customer for the competing
Airbus A350, of which it will also be the first
operator.
Al Baker said he expected the first A350 aircraft to be
delivered to Qatar Airways in the fourth quarter of 2014. Airbus
has said it is aiming for the second half of 2014.
He also said it was possible that Airbus would stage a
maiden flight in time to fly the jet at the Paris air show in
June, or soon afterwards.
Speaking at the world's largest travel fair on the eve of
the rollout of another new passenger jet, the CSeries built by
Canada's Bombardier, Al Baker said he was still
looking at the plane though a purchase was not a priority.