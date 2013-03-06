BERLIN, March 6 Qatar Airways expressed confidence in Boeing's ability to resolve 787 battery problems soon but suggested it would seek compensation for delays caused by the aircraft's grounding.

"I still have confidence they will get the aircraft in the air in the not too distant future -- but that doesn't mean I will not get compensation," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told a news conference.

He said he expected Boeing to come up with a battery fix "imminently" pending regulatory approval, but that he believed the two burning battery events that led to the grounding were one-off events rather than evidence of a deeper safety problem.

Qatar Airways has taken delivery of five 787 Dreamliners, representing about four percent of its current fleet.