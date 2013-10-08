DUBAI Oct 8 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank , the Gulf state's sixth-largest lender by market value, set initial price guidance for its debut bond offering, which will price later this week, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated deal is currently earmarked to price in the area of 195 basis points over midswaps, the document said, adding the size of the deal had yet to be determined.

BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction, which is expected to be rated A- by Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)