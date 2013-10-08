DUBAI Oct 8 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank
, the Gulf state's sixth-largest lender by market
value, set initial price guidance for its debut bond offering,
which will price later this week, a document from lead managers
said on Tuesday.
The dollar-denominated deal is currently earmarked to price
in the area of 195 basis points over midswaps, the document
said, adding the size of the deal had yet to be determined.
BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings, the
investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and
Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction, which
is expected to be rated A- by Fitch Ratings.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)