BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 9 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank will price a $500 million five-year bond on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said, in what will be the lender's debut debt offering.
The Gulf state's sixth-largest lender by market value has launched the transaction which will price at 180 basis points over midswaps, the document said.
The level is tighter than the guidance of 195 bps over given on Tuesday.
BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction, which is expected to be rated A- by Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: