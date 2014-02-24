* Hikes foreign ownership limit to 49 pct ahead of MSCI
* No public bond plans this year - CEO to local press
* Targeting loan, asset growth in 2014 similar to last year
(Adds CEO press quotes, context)
DUBAI, Feb 24 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank
said on Monday its shareholders had approved
increasing its foreign ownership limit to 49 percent, while its
chief executive was quoted as saying it planned no public bond
issues in 2014.
The ownership motion was agreed at the bank's annual general
meeting on Sunday, the statement said. The previous limit was 25
percent; only 16.18 percent of the firm is currently held by
non-Qatari investors, according to bourse data.
"This change allows the bank to open up to international
investors and increase the liquidity of the bank's shares," Al
Khaliji said in a statement.
International equity index compiler MSCI will upgrade Qatar
and the United Arab Emirates to emerging market status in May;
before then, it will choose individual stocks from those
countries for inclusion in its emerging market indexes.
Al Khaliji said it had raised its foreign ownership limit
after reviewing criteria for inclusion.
Earlier on Monday, Dubai's Union Properties said
it was increasing its cap to 25 percent from an unspecified
previous level, the latest firm to hike its limit ahead of the
MSCI upgrade.
CEO Robin McCall said after Sunday's AGM that the bank
planned no public debt issues in 2014 but could undertake
privately placed deals to secure longer-term funding, according
to local newspaper Gulf Times.
Al Khaliji printed a $500 million, five-year bond in
October, its maiden debt capital markets transaction. The
instrument was trading to yield 3.039 percent on
the bid side at 0620 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank is targeting similar growth levels in 2014 as last
year, McCall was also quoted as saying, adding the caveat that
last year's growth was a benchmark for this year, not a
certainty.
Loans and advances jumped 58.8 percent in 2013 while assets
expanded 22.5 percent, according to the bank's financial
statements.
However, net interest margins on lending remain under
pressure, McCall was quoted as saying, adding that a pick-up in
business levels could help bring some relief.
