DOHA Jan 26 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB),
the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by market value,
said on Satuday it has appointed Bassel Gamal as its chief
executive officer.
"He will be responsible for all the companies and
institutions affiliated to QIB inside Qatar and abroad," the
bank said in a statement.
Gamal, who will assume his duties in February 2013, was
senior deputy group CEO in Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Group
in charge of corporate banking, financial institutions
and treasury and investment among others.
QIB's net profit in the fourth-quarter to Dec. 31, 2012,
more than halved due to provisions to 110 million riyals ($30.2
million), compared with the same period in 2011, according to
Reuters data, missing an average forecast of 328.58 million.
