DOHA/DUBAI, March 3 Qatar's central bank is
capping bonuses for board members of commercial banks in the
country, it said in a circular to banks on Monday, in a rare
move by one of the wealthy Gulf oil exporters to influence
executive compensation.
The central bank did not give reasons for the restrictions
in its circular, which was posted on its website
(www.qcb.gov.qa). Central bank officials were not available to
comment on the policy.
The global financial crisis aroused widespread anger against
lavishly paid bankers in the West, prompting the European Union
to cap banking bonuses. But while Qatar's banking sector
required government aid, the economy escaped serious damage.
Since becoming emir last June, however, Sheikh Tamim bin
Hamad al-Thani has taken a number of steps to spread the tiny
country's gas wealth more widely among all Qataris. He has vowed
to crack down on corruption and business monopolies, while $880
million worth of shares in a state petrochemical firm were sold
at a discounted price to citizens.
The maximum annual bonus for a chairman of the board of a
bank in Qatar has been set at 2 million riyals ($550,000), while
the cap for a board member is 1.5 million riyals.
Bonuses can only be granted if a bank makes a net profit and
5 percent of bank capital is distributed to investors. No
bonuses can be distributed without the central bank's approval.
Commercial Bank of Qatar, the country's second
biggest bank by assets, said in its 2012 annual report that the
total remuneration of its nine-member board, including fixed
payments and meeting attendance fees, was 46.08 million riyals.
That was up from 41.45 million riyals in 2011.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha and Martin Dokoupil in Dubai;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)