DUBAI, Sept 9 Qatar's central bank is to grant
licences to Gulf Cooperation Council banks to open branches in
the state, the government said on Wednesday.
Qatar already has a relatively large number of banks -
around 18 - servicing a small population.
Licences for new banks will be given according to criteria
set out by the central bank, according to a statement from
Qatar's committee for economic and investment affairs.
Usually in the GCC, whose six members are Bahrain, Kuwait,
Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, banking
licences are given to lenders on a reciprocal basis, so when two
countries agree to ease rules on applications from each other.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Tom Arnold, Editing by
Angus MacSwan)