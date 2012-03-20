* Qatar central bank recently sent circular to banks
* Circular could restrict what services offered
* Low trading volumes make restricted service unappealing
By Regan Doherty and Nadia Saleem
DOHA, March 20 Several Qatari banks may delay or
even halt plans to offer brokerage services following a recent
directive from Qatar's central bank about the activities they
would be allowed to carry out, sources said on Tuesday.
The Gulf state's central bank sent a circular earlier this
year that the sources said could restrict banks from offering
full-service brokerage operations, limiting them to buying and
selling shares but not managing portfolios or advising clients.
But because trading volumes in Qatar have recently shrunk,
banks are reconsidering whether to continue with plans to
launching brokerages when small-time trading would barely cover
costs, sources in Doha said.
"The banks went through a lengthy application process and
with the low volumes in the market right now, they said they
will hold their plans but not stop the ball completely," one
Doha-based wealth manager said. "Personally, I don't think they
will go through with it. There are too many players in the
market."
Another Doha-based source close to the matter said: "Some
firms are now wondering how they are ever going to make money on
pure brokerage activities alone."
Some said it was not clear what the central bank circular
had proscribed.
"The circular was interpreted to mean brokerages could not
execute foreign trades, but it's not clear that that's the
case," a Doha-based source close to the matter said.
The central bank did not immediately respond to a request
for clarification.
CHANGE OF SEQUENCE
Doha Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ) and Al Khaliji Bank all plan to open brokerages in Doha.
Doha Bank said the launch of the bank's planned brokerage
had been postponed.
"We will set up an asset management division first, and then
do the brokerage. The only thing that has changed is the
sequence: asset management will be first, then we will launch
the brokerage," Doha Bank Chief Executive Raghavan Seetharaman
told Reuters.
Al Khaliji Bank will go ahead with its planned brokerage, a
senior executive said, but declined to give a timeframe for the
launch.
"We are going ahead with it. We believe that we can still do
sensible business," Al Khaliji Group Chief Financial Officer
Christiaan de Beer told Reuters.
"We don't have a specific timeline, because the approval
process is subject to factors outside our control ... We will
comply with the central bank circular."
It would not be the first time Qatar central bank orders had
created a degree of confusion. Last year it ordered conventional
banks to stop offering Islamic banking services by year-end, in
a move criticized at the time for a lack of clarity.
Separately the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) has
sent a letter to all bank-owned brokerages in Qatar stating that
by September they must have completely independent office
premises from their bank affiliates, as part of their attempt to
ensure the brokerages are truly independent of the banks, the
Doha-based source close to the matter said.
