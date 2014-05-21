DUBAI May 21 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ)
and Doha Bank may need to increase their
capital next year by $412 million each to abide by expected
central bank regulations, U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley
said in a report.
While Qatari banks have formally adopted Basel 3
international regulations as of early this year, the investment
bank expects Qatar's central bank to impose higher capital
requirements that could go up to 16 percent of risk-weighted
assets in 2019.
Qatari banks will choose to raise capital, rather than
curtail growth or cut dividends to zero, and might also look at
further overseas expansions to beat limited growth prospects in
a country of 1.7 million people, the report said.
"Investors have yet to appreciate the full implications of
Qatar's move to Basel 3," said Morgan Stanley in an emailed
report dated May 19.
"We think the Qatar Central Bank will require 14 percent
capital from FY15. We don't think cutting growth is an option
for the banks. So, we expect Qatar National Bank and Doha Bank
to pare divis, while Commercial Bank of Qatar and Doha Bank may
also opt to raise capital," it said.
Qatar's central bank, which set the minimum Basel 3 capital
level for local banks at 12.5 percent versus 10 percent under
Basel 2, may require new capital buffers as early as next year,
effectively raising the minimum ratio to 14 percent by the
fourth quarter of 2015 and 16 percent by early 2019, the report
said.
While Qatar National Bank's (QNB) organic capital generation
will be sufficient to cover capital requirements, Morgan Stanley
expects that both CBQ and Doha Bank will need to raise 1.5
billion riyals ($412 million) each in Tier 1 capital to keep
pace with growth.
CBQ and Doha Bank could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Morgan Stanley upgraded CBQ to "overweight" with a price
target of 80 riyals. The bank's shares are flat at 67 riyals on
Wednesday.
Both QNB and Doha Bank were both downgraded to "even," with
targets of 204 riyals and 67 riyals respectively. QNB is trading
down 0.3 percent at 184.50 riyals while Doha Bank is up 1.1
percent at 63.70 riyals.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar Riyals)
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Mark Potter)