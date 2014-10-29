BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Q1 profit rises
DUBAI, Oct 29 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, reported a forecast-beating 79 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as income from loans, fees and its overseas units jumped.
The bank earned a net profit of 503 million riyals ($138.1 million) for the three months to Sept. 30. That compares with a profit of 280.9 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
Analysts had on average forecast quarterly profit of 457.8 riyals, according to a Reuters poll.
The third-quarter earnings follow declining profit in four of the previous five quarters as higher provisioning dragged down income.
Customer loans edged up 8.8 percent to 70.7 billion riyals at the end of September this year, from 64.8 billion riyals on Sept. 30 2013.
The strong loan growth for the quarter helped net interest income for the first nine months of the year rise to 1.9 billion Qatari riyals, 26 percent higher than the same period in 2013. The rise was boosted by the contribution of Alternatifbank (ABank), the Turkish lender which CBQ bought last year, the statement said.
The other key boost to revenues came from non-interest income, which climbed by 15.4 percent to 996 million riyals in the first nine months of the year as returns from fees and commission grew.
In common with other Qatari lenders, CBQ has been rapidly ramping up its lending in recent quarters as it benefits from the billions of riyals being ploughed into the local economy by the government to develop infrastructure and prepare for hosting the 2022 World Cup.
Earnings were also boosted by the performance of its subsidiaries in Oman and the UAE. Net profits for National Bank of Oman and United Arab Bank rose by 24 percent during the nine-month period.
Still, profits were curtailed by higher operating expenses. They grew by 36 percent to 1.2 billion riyals in the first nine months of the year but this increase was pared down to 9 percent when costs linked to the ABank acquisition were stripped away.
Provisions for bad loans also dragged on earnings, as they rose to 378 million riyals at Sept. 30, compared to 368 million riyals in the year earlier period. (1 US dollar = 3.6413 Qatar riyal) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
